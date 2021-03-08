WATCH | ‘We are stressed, tired and burnt out,’ SA doctor tells Prince William and Duchess Kate

“If you know a health-care worker, just love on them some more. If their child needs looking after, offer. If they need a meal, offer.”

There are the words of SA doctor and health activist Zolelwa Sifumba when she recently spoke to Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton.

The royals were celebrating Commonwealth Day.

Because of Covid-19, the royal couple celebrated the day in a non-traditional way by making video calls to medical and charity staff across the world who have been helping smaller and marginalised communities throughout the pandemic.

In one of the calls, they spoke to Sifumba, who opened up about witnessing other medical and support staff suffering medical trauma and her hope to help them.

“We are basically struggling and facing the brunt ... Health-care workers are trying their best to be there and get the work done, but the problem is we are stressed, we are tired and burnt out,” Sifumba told the royals.

Watch the full video below