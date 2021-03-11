Health & Sex

Can a 'sleep divorce' help boost your relationship?

11 March 2021 - 13:54 By Staff reporter
New research suggests a 'sleep divorce' may be beneficial to couples. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/warrengoldswain

Can a “sleep divorce” be beneficial to a marriage or long-term relationship? A new report seems to suggest so.

According to a Huffington Post article, some couples have taken to sleeping in separate beds or bedrooms - especially those sleep-starved or those seeking alone time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the article, which quoted experts and couples, it is suggested that “sleep divorce” can help couples with different sleeping patterns or those struggling with sleep disorders. 

Tackling the issue of how “sleep divorce” affects a couple's sex life, couples interviewed and experts agreed that it enhanced intimacy as “absence makes the heart grow fonder”.

