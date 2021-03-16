Health & Sex

I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla

16 March 2021 - 19:55 By Michael Holden
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Finsbury Park Mosque, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in London, Britain on March 16 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Finsbury Park Mosque, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in London, Britain on March 16 2021.
Image: Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Camilla, Britain's Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose.

On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine and had not been concerned whether she received that or another shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"I don't even ask because I hate injections so much that I shut my eyes ... so whatever comes out," said the duchess, who was vaccinated along with her 72-year-old husband last month.

Her comment came after the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended by 13 countries across the European Union and several national regulators expressed safety worries about blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders among 5 million recipients, but said it itself did not see a reason to change its recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine remained safe.

More than 24 million people in Britain have so far received their first dose, with over 11 million having received the AstraZeneca shot.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday there was no evidence that blood clots were any more likely to occur after people had been given the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing the view of Britain's medicine regulator.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Prince Philip returns to Windsor Castle after four weeks in hospital

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, returned to their Windsor Castle residence after leaving hospital on Tuesday, a witness ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. From a law career to 'Ooh La La': How confectioner's life is sweeter now Food
  2. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | March 14 to 20 2021 Lifestyle
  4. Wildlife, luxe and laughs are in store at Sir Richard Branson's SA game lodge Travel
  5. Why join a medical aid in SA, and tips for switching medical aids Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...