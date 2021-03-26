Britain approves 20-second Covid-19 test, distributor says

The Virolens test made by British start-up iAbra and TT Electronics has been trialled at London’s Heathrow Airport and uses swabs of saliva.

Histate, which is distributing the test, said it would launch with immediate effect following the approval in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and was hoping for a further rollout in coming months.

The company said trials had indicated the test had 98.1% sensitivity, meaning it returns few false negatives, and 99.7% specificity, meaning few false positives.