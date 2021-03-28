Sex: latest casualty of Covid
28 March 2021 - 00:00
The Covid-19 lockdown has hit many men and women below the belt by destroying their libido, and sexologists blame stress, family demands and simply spending too much time together.
“These are stressful times for many couples; many were never used to seeing each other all the time,” says sexual health practitioner professor Elna McIntosh, a director at Disa Health Care Clinic in Sandton. “For some couples, spending time together has definitely improved their relationships. But for the other 50%, things have not been going so well. A lot of couples are just irritated with each other.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.