Sex: latest casualty of Covid

The Covid-19 lockdown has hit many men and women below the belt by destroying their libido, and sexologists blame stress, family demands and simply spending too much time together.



“These are stressful times for many couples; many were never used to seeing each other all the time,” says sexual health practitioner professor Elna McIntosh, a director at Disa Health Care Clinic in Sandton. “For some couples, spending time together has definitely improved their relationships. But for the other 50%, things have not been going so well. A lot of couples are just irritated with each other.”..