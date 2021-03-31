In mutant variants, has the coronavirus shown its best tricks?

The rapid rise in different parts of the world of deadly, more infectious coronavirus variants that share new mutations is leading scientists to ask a critical question — has the SARS-CoV-2 virus shown its best cards?

New variants first detected in such far-flung countries as Brazil, SA and Britain cropped up spontaneously within a few months late last year. All three share some of the same mutations in the important spike region of the virus used to enter and infect cells.

These include the E484k mutation, nicknamed “Eek” by some scientists for its apparent ability to evade natural immunity from previous Covid-19 infection and to reduce protection offered by current vaccines — all of which target the spike protein.

The appearance of similar mutations, independent of one another, springing up in different parts of the globe shows the coronavirus is undergoing “convergent evolution,” according to a dozen scientists.

Though it will continue to mutate, immunologists and virologists said they suspect this coronavirus has a fixed number of moves in its arsenal.