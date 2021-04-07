Global look at Covid-19: What you need to know about the pandemic right now

Brazil deaths on track to pass US

Brazil’s brutal surge in Covid-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the US, scientists forecast, with fatalities climbing for the first time above 4,000 in a day on Tuesday as the outbreak overwhelms hospitals.

The South American country’s overall death toll trails only the US outbreak, with nearly 337,000 killed, according to health ministry data, compared with more than 555,000 dead in the US.

However, with Brazil’s health-care system at breaking point, the country could exceed total US deaths, despite having a population two-thirds that of the US, two experts told Reuters.