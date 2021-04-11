Alter your mind about shrooms: Could they be magical for mental health?

The use of psilocybin mushrooms in a therapeutic setting is on the cusp of achieving mainstream medical status overseas

It's time to get to grips with psychedelics. Magic mushrooms are the safest "recreational" drug to take and those who take them are the most sensible and well prepared, according to the 2017 Global Drug Survey.



In the South African context, that means psilocybin is safer for humans to consume than dagga, and, in the wake of cannabis decriminalisation, it begs the question, is psilocybin next?..