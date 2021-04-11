Health & Sex

Alter your mind about shrooms: Could they be magical for mental health?

The use of psilocybin mushrooms in a therapeutic setting is on the cusp of achieving mainstream medical status overseas

11 April 2021 - 00:02 By Jess Brodie

It's time to get to grips with psychedelics. Magic mushrooms are the safest "recreational" drug to take and those who take them are the most sensible and well prepared, according to the 2017 Global Drug Survey.

In the South African context, that means psilocybin is safer for humans to consume than dagga, and, in the wake of cannabis decriminalisation, it begs the question, is psilocybin next?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle
  2. Meghan Markle ready to take on Piers Morgan - report Lifestyle
  3. His DNA solved mysteries: Five quirky facts about the late Prince Philip Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | From 'distracted' high school kid to profitable clothing customiser in ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99