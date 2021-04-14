Female-led brands are taking the shame out of self-pleasure

Attitudes towards intimacy, self-pleasure and sex have shifted in the past few years. Sure, some women had access to magazines that wrote bold (often problematic) features on sex - but for most, the stigma attached to buying a magazine detailing the “10 great ways to reach orgasm” prevented many women from actually doing so — both reading about it (and doing it).

Female sexuality, intimacy, and self-pleasure is often met with shame, and women seeking any real sex-related information — health or otherwise — have been relegated to doing so in secrecy, searching the interweb incognito, and very rarely speaking about personal experiences with their friends.

In SA, one of the most prominent women leading the sexual revolution is Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng — or Dr T as she is popularly known.