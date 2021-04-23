How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J shots?

European regulators said the benefits of using Johnson & Johnson's and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines outweigh risks, even as they added warning labels to both shots for extremely rare but potentially fatal blood clotting.

J&J said on April 20 it would resume deliveries of its vaccine in Europe, after the regulator's guidance. US officials are continuing their review of what are now eight reported instances of rare clotting combined with low blood platelets in the US.

Britain's health regulator has recommended people under the age of 30 get an alternative Covid-19 vaccine, if possible, rather than the AstraZeneca shot, while some other European countries are only administering the shot to older people.

Amid concerns that rare side effect reports could undermine confidence, vaccine and immunology experts said clotting risks for both shots remain extremely low and the vaccines are highly effective in preventing Covid-19 death and severe disease.