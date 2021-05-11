How long will the Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Many people have pinned their hopes on the idea that life will return to “normal” once Covid-19 vaccines have been rolled out across the globe. However, there’s still much uncertainty about how long the protection from these vaccines (single and double dose) will last.

Rumours abound online, with some people saying you would need to have the jab every six months, or yearly like the flu vaccine. Others say one dose should be sufficient for life.

To clear the confusion, we asked three local experts this question: If I get inoculated, how long will a Covid-19 vaccine last?