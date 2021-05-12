EXPLAINER | Here's why your teen should get the Covid-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country’s inoculation programme as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

The following information should help parents deciding whether to inoculate their adolescent children:

IS THE VACCINE SAFE FOR 12- to 15-YEAR-OLDS?

The FDA found the vaccine to be safe and effective in Pfizer's clinical trial. That trial included 2,260 participants in that age group, half of whom received the same vaccine dose given to adults. The other half got a placebo as a comparison group.

The safety profile for those 12 to 15 was found to be similar to 16- to 25-year-olds who have received the vaccine, the agency said.

The most commonly reported side effects — all of which were short-lived — were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain, it added.