Working 55 hours or more per week poses ‘a serious health hazard’ — study

The study covered the period 2000-2016 so it did not include the Covid-19 pandemic, but WHO officials said the surge in remote working and the global economic slowdown resulting from the coronavirus emergency may have increased the risks.

“The pandemic is accelerating developments that could feed the trend towards increased working time,” the WHO said, estimating that at least 9% of people work long hours.

WHO staff, including its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said they have been working long hours during the pandemic, and Neira said the UN agency would seek to improve its policy in light of the study.

Capping hours would be beneficial for employers since that has been shown to increase worker productivity, said WHO technical officer Frank Pega.

“It’s really a smart choice not to increase long working hours in an economic crisis.”