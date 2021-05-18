Health & Sex

Working 55 hours or more per week poses ‘a serious health hazard’ — study

18 May 2021 - 12:24 By Reuters
A World Health Organisation study shows long working hours are a killer. Stock photo.
A World Health Organisation study shows long working hours are a killer. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/primagefactory

Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment International showed 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease associated with long working hours in 2016.

That was an increase of nearly 30% from 2000.

“Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard,” said Maria Neira, director of the WHO’s department of environment, climate change and health.

“What we want to do with this information is promote more action, more protection of workers.”

No looking back as employers try the next big experiment: hybrid offices

Companies have started to pursue true flexibility with the right mix of home and office work
World
17 hours ago

The joint study, produced by the WHO and the International Labour Organisation, showed most victims (72%) were men who were middle-aged or older. Often the deaths occurred much later in life, sometimes decades later, than the shifts worked.

It also showed that people living in southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region a WHO-defined region which includes China, Japan and Australia were the most affected.

Overall, the study drawing on data from 194 countries said working 55 hours or more a week is associated with a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease compared with a 35-40 hour working week.

The study covered the period 2000-2016 so it did not include the Covid-19 pandemic, but WHO officials said the surge in remote working and the global economic slowdown resulting from the coronavirus emergency may have increased the risks.

“The pandemic is accelerating developments that could feed the trend towards increased working time,” the WHO said, estimating that at least 9% of people work long hours.

WHO staff, including its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said they have been working long hours during the pandemic, and Neira said the UN agency would seek to improve its policy in light of the study.

Capping hours would be beneficial for employers since that has been shown to increase worker productivity, said WHO technical officer Frank Pega.

“It’s really a smart choice not to increase long working hours in an economic crisis.” 

READ MORE:

Women hit by ‘triple burden’ during lockdown — and this is how to cope

Women have borne the brunt of the lockdown at home, says a corporate wellness expert.
News
1 week ago

‘Right to disconnect’: How to escape the offices we work, eat and sleep in?

Working from home more often than not means longer hours in front of screens. Ways to protect staff need to be found
World
2 weeks ago

Covid triggers ‘shecession’ as more women are forced to exit the workforce

Pandemic has increased unequal burden of care, causing more women than men to leave the labour market: PwC
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | ‘My ancestors’ wildest dream come true’: Zozi Tunzi’s final moments as ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Mexico triumphs: Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe Lifestyle
  4. Where to watch the Miss Universe pageant in SA Lifestyle
  5. Phumzile Van Damme feared sister Qiniso would get ‘undeserved cruelty’ on ‘The ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng