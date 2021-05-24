EXPLAINER | What is this 'black fungus' hitting Covid-19 patients?

A rapid rise in cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, has added to the challenges faced by India's healthcare system as it deals with a huge second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The following lays out information about mucormycosis, opinions from health experts and the scientific evidence behind what could be driving the recent rise in cases.

WHAT IS MUCORMYCOSIS?

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that causes blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

The disease has a close link to diabetes, and conditions which compromise the immune system. Experts have said that an overuse during the Covid-19 pandemic of certain drugs which suppress the immune system could be causing the surge.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that mucormycosis has a mortality rate of 54%, which can vary depending on the condition of the patients and the body part affected.