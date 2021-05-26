Signs to look out for as Sadag commemorates Bipolar Awareness Day

For many people diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the stigma isn't just felt in their homes but often at work and in broader society.

To help those who battle, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has been driving education and awareness to ensure better general understanding of the condition.

May 26 marks Bipolar Awareness Day and various initiatives are under way to inform people about the illness, offer support to sufferers and do away with negative stigma.

Sadag on Wednesday hosted an online information day for interested people, offering information, resources and access to help.

Speaking at the event — which will be followed by live online discussions on the Sadag Facebook page on Friday night — psychiatrist Dr Antoinette Miric described bipolar as a chronic mood disorder where moods can be instable or erratic. It is sometimes equated with depression.

“It is characterised by sustained periods of low moods, shifting to an agitated high, and then back to low moods. These episodes can last days to weeks and even months, and so it’s not possible for the person to just pull out of it. This is a condition that mostly requires medication to be handled well,” she said.