Health & Sex

Men's 'head-in-the-sand approach' to health must stop

Big boys don't cry — or prioritise their mental and physical wellbeing. This needs to change, for all of our sakes

27 June 2021 - 00:01 By Bonginkosi Ntiwane

At the end of Tamborine, Chris Rock's 2018 comedy special, the comedian dishes out “man lessons” he learnt through his divorce. One is that, “There's a coldness you have to accept when you're a man, especially a black man. The world is cold as a motherf****er and one thing I learnt is that only women, children and dogs are loved unconditionally. A man is only loved under the condition that he provides something.”

Rock was stressing the point that society isn't compassionate towards men. It may seem like bad timing, pleading for a focus on men's wellness when men are the perpetrators of most abuse, but the reality is that men are suffering and dying too...

