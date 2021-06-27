Men's 'head-in-the-sand approach' to health must stop

Big boys don't cry — or prioritise their mental and physical wellbeing. This needs to change, for all of our sakes

At the end of Tamborine, Chris Rock's 2018 comedy special, the comedian dishes out “man lessons” he learnt through his divorce. One is that, “There's a coldness you have to accept when you're a man, especially a black man. The world is cold as a motherf****er and one thing I learnt is that only women, children and dogs are loved unconditionally. A man is only loved under the condition that he provides something.”



Rock was stressing the point that society isn't compassionate towards men. It may seem like bad timing, pleading for a focus on men's wellness when men are the perpetrators of most abuse, but the reality is that men are suffering and dying too...