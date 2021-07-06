Health & Sex

WATCH | Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
06 July 2021 - 15:18

On June 27 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including suspension of alcohol sales and dining at restaurants for two weeks to minimise the impact of the third wave of infections.

Scientists said the third wave of infections is being driven by the Delta variant first found in India.

Can we stop the coronavirus from mutating into new variants?

How is the Delta variant different, and what vaccines are effective to fight it?

Dr Jinal Bhiman answers all the questions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants

The highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater at 25 treatment plants in the Western Cape.
News
3 hours ago

Pfizer far less effective against Delta, but it’s not all bad news

The efficacy rate in Israel has dropped dramatically from 94.3% to 64% over the last month
World
19 hours ago

Is it safe & how many doses do I need? - 5 questions about the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine answered

CoronaVac has been approved for use in SA. Here are answers to five of your burning questions about the vaccine.
News
1 day ago
