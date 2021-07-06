WATCH | Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
06 July 2021 - 15:18
On June 27 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including suspension of alcohol sales and dining at restaurants for two weeks to minimise the impact of the third wave of infections.
Scientists said the third wave of infections is being driven by the Delta variant first found in India.
Can we stop the coronavirus from mutating into new variants?
How is the Delta variant different, and what vaccines are effective to fight it?
Dr Jinal Bhiman answers all the questions.
