Just five minutes of exercise a day may help keep your Covid-19 stress at bay

Exercise is one most effective coping mechanisms to use during the pandemic

The first six months of the year have flown by in a rapid cacophony of heartbreaking Covid-19 deaths, increased regulations, schools staying closed, bad news, good news and businesses on their knees — all at 2021km/h. Staying sane in the modern workplace is hard enough.



Staying sane during a global pandemic is even tougher because many of the coping mechanisms we usually use are either restricted or outright banned, while others place us at even greater risk of contracting Covid-19...