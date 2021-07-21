How do I know if I have vaccine side-effects or Covid-19 symptoms?

From the lives it has claimed to the economic devastation it has unleashed worldwide, Covid-19 continues to pose a major threat to society.

It remains necessary to be vigilant and to take care not to infect others if you’ve contracted the disease, even if you’ve had the vaccine.

That’s because you can still get Covid-19 after having your jab.

It’s also possible you may have been infected with Covid-19 prior to receiving the vaccine but weren’t aware you had it.

Adding to the confusion is that the side-effects you may experience after the jab are similar to the symptoms characteristic of Covid-19.

How do you tell the difference between the two?