How to help your child cope with trauma caused by the recent unrest

“Caregivers ... are meant to buffer and scaffold children and adolescents — filtering news and supporting children to prevent further traumatisation. This is challenging if parents are themselves traumatised, however there needs to be an awareness that children need to be restricted from controllable exposures such as the news and social media,” says Lachman.

“As many parents continue to talk, share and express distress about that which is out of their control, there still must be an active attempt to prevent children from unnecessarily being traumatised.”

PTSD is caused by traumatic events and can manifest during, immediately after, or a few months after being exposed to the trauma.

“It’s important to note that children do not have to be directly involved in the events for them to be traumatised and that heightened anxiety is not only limited to those children physically exposed to the violence and disruption,” says Lachman.

She adds that PTSD can be the result of something happening to a child or to someone close to them, or even because they were exposed to traumatising events through conversations, news or social media.

“They may relive these events, even if they were not directly involved, as a result of repeated exposure to reminders on television, adults talking about the situation or via social media,” says Lachman.

Symptoms of PTSD may include nightmares, disrupted sleep, nervousness, anxiety, depression, clinginess, trouble focusing, worrying about safety or death, aggression, being jittery, feeling grouchy and a reluctance to leave the house.

It can also lead to regressive behaviours such as baby-like behaviour or bedwetting and may even manifest physically as stomach aches or headaches.

Lachman offers a few tips for parents who want to prevent their children from potentially experiencing PTSD: