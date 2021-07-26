Health & Sex

Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts Covid-19 antibody level, study finds

26 July 2021 - 13:09 By Sangmi Cha
Two studies have shown that getting an AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer produced the best T-cell responses, and a higher antibody response than Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca. File photo.
Two studies have shown that getting an AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer produced the best T-cell responses, and a higher antibody response than Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO

A mixed vaccination of first AstraZeneca and then a Pfizer Covid-19 shot boosted neutralising antibody levels by six times compared with two AstraZeneca doses, a study from South Korea showed.

The study involved 499 medical workers — 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and the remainder getting two AstraZeneca shots.

All showed neutralising antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating, and the result of the mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralising antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots.

A British study last month showed similar results — an AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer produced the best T-cell responses, and a higher antibody response than Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca.

The data provides further support for the decision of several countries to offer alternatives to AstraZeneca as a second shot after the vaccine was linked to rare blood clots.

The South Korean study also analysed neutralising activity against major variants of concern, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

None of the groups demonstrated reduced neutralising activity against the Alpha variant, first identified in Britain, but the neutralisation titre decreased by 2.5 to 6 fold against Beta, Gamma and Delta, first detected in SA, Brazil and India respectively. 

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Study: Spacing Pfizer Covid-19 shots boosts antibody levels after initial drop

A longer gap between doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine leads to higher overall antibody levels than a shorter gap, a British study found on Friday, ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Is it worth getting a Covid-19 antibody test?

Antibody tests should not be used for diagnosis or to give people a sense of protection, says Dr Marlin McKay.
News
7 hours ago

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Covid-19 jab does not instantly protect you – here’s how long it takes to kick ... Health & Sex
  2. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle
  3. No yeast? No regular flour? Five ways to bake bread without them Food
  4. Joburg's newest dark kitchen dishes up delectable ramen Food
  5. How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai Food

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3