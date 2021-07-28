Is it safe to exercise after getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

Registrations for the Covid-19 vaccine have opened for those 35 and up, and those in the 18+ age group are next in line.

With the chance to get the jab becoming a reality for an ever-wider group of people, you might have some questions about whether doing so means you can continue with your daily activities – and if this will have any bearing on your exercise regime.

We asked a trio of experts if it safe to exercise after getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Here's what they had to say:

DR ANASTACIA TOMSON

Medical doctor, author and activist

Yes, it is safe to do so. It's probably best to bank on a day or two of rest after the vaccine, in case of side effects – but if you are not experiencing side effects, or if they have resolved, it’s safe to exercise.

DR SUSAN LOUW

Haematopathologist at the National Health Laboratory Service

For sure. I would just say listen to your body but there is no contra-indication to exercising after the vaccine.

Say, for example, before the vaccine you had terrible osteoarthritis with your knees, or you had a cardio condition and you couldn’t exercise, it’s not as though the vaccine is going to correct any of those pre-existing conditions. But if you were able to jog for 5km before the vaccine, there is absolutely no reason you shouldn’t do it after the vaccine.