AstraZeneca's new antibody therapy 'reduces Covid-19 risk by 77%': study

Trial data from AstraZeneca on Friday raised the prospect of a new treatment to prevent Covid-19 beyond vaccines, giving hope in particular for people who respond poorly to immunisation shots.

The British drugmaker said its new antibody therapy reduced the risk of people developing Covid-19 symptoms by 77% in a late-stage trial.

While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop an arsenal of targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, AstraZeneca's AZD7442 therapy consists of lab-made antibodies that are designed to linger in the body for months to stifle the coronavirus in case of an infection.

The company said that 75% of the participants in the trial for the therapy — which comprises two types of antibodies discovered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the US — had chronic conditions, including some with a lower immune response to vaccinations.

Similar therapies made with a drug class called monoclonal antibodies are being developed by Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline with partner Vir, competing for a role in Covid-19 treatment and prevention.