18+ and just got jabbed? Why you may be more likely to experience vaccine side effects

Last week Covid-19 vaccinations opened to those aged 18 to 35. While many young people have registered and have received their first dose of the vaccine, others may be next in line and curious about what to expect, particularly in terms of side effects.

The way one person may experience vaccine side effects can be vastly different to another. While one person may experience several side effects of varying intensity another may experience nothing at all.

According to reports, it appears younger people are more likely to experience side effects after receiving a vaccine than older people.

As reported by Business Insider earlier this year, younger adults in the US more commonly reported side effects including headaches, fatigue and pain at the site of injection than older adults.

Prof Hannelie Meyer, head of the SA Vaccination and Immunisation Centre at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, agreed this is likely.

“It does seem to be the case that older people experience no or very mild side effects compared to young people.

“This can be explained by younger peoples’ immune systems being more responsive.It is also known the immune system gradually deteriorates with age,” Meyer said.