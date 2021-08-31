Doctor's orders: 'Nature prescriptions' see rise amid Covid-19 pandemic

When Annette Coen went for a health check-up last summer in Washington state, she and her doctor discussed concerns around her weight and asthma. Then her doctor offered a novel prescription: regular hikes in the woods.

He gave Coen a one-year pass to Washington's state park system and told her to “go for walks, go camping, do what you need to do,” Coen, now 53, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

A year on, she said the park prescription was a “great experience” for her and her whole family. “I have lost 13.6kg since April this year ... just being out and about,” she said.

With the Covid-19 pandemic highlighting the health benefits of spending more time outdoors, a growing faction of the US medical community is prescribing time outside the same way they would traditional medication.

The idea of writing out park or nature prescriptions has taken hold particularly among paediatricians.

“It all came together” during the pandemic, said Maya Moody, president-elect of the Missouri chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), pointing to spikes in childhood anxiety and paediatric obesity since the coronavirus outbreak started.