You asked: How many one-night stands have the ‘Temptation Island’ bachelors had? We spill the tea

The first episode of Temptation Island hit our screens last week, and is already shaping up to be one heck of a season.

The show follows four couples who are faced with the difficult choice to either make up or break things off. The dramas will play out during a luxurious holiday in Knysna where they will live separately — with 20 sexy single men and women who are looking for love.

Sunday Times recently ran a poll asking readers what secret they wanted the bachelors on the show to spill.

Of course, y’all didn’t disappoint and served up a juicy Q: “How many one-night stands have you had?”

We caught up with some of the hotties on the show, and here’s what they said:

Dian: “Wheeew! Uhmm. I have had quite a couple. It might be around seven to 10. I’m not sure if that is a high or low number. It depends on who you are.”

Kwanele: “I prefer not to say [laughs]. I think some information you have to keep to yourself, but when it comes to relationships I am open to wanting a new person. I want to know and understand what other people want.”

Muggz: “Whooo! Uhm [laughs hysterically]. Honestly speaking, I think when I was younger I had one. I recall having one. Now that I’m more mature, more spiritual, it's something I don't do.”

Uzzie: “Uhm, two I think.”

Jerry “J-Moscow”: “I think I’m going to say 14 [laughs]. ”

Brandon: “Ask no question, hear no lies [laughs].”