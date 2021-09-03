At least 1 in 7 children 'affected' by long Covid months after infection: study

As many as one in seven children may have symptoms linked to the coronavirus months after testing positive for Covid-19, the authors of an English study on adolescents said on Wednesday.

Children rarely become severely ill with Covid-19 but they can suffer lingering symptoms, and the study is one of the largest of its kind on how common so-called “long Covid” is in the age group.

The study, led by University College London and Public Health England, found that 11- to 17-year-olds who tested positive for the virus were twice as likely to report three or more symptoms 15 weeks later than those who had tested negative.

Researchers surveyed 3,065 children aged 11 to 17 in England who had positive results in a PCR test between January and March, and a control group of 3,739 in the same age group who tested negative over the same period.

Among those who tested positive, 14% reported three or more symptoms such as unusual tiredness or headaches 15 weeks later, compared with 7% reporting symptoms by that time among the control group.