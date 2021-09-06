Health & Sex

PODCAST | Effective home-based recovery from Covid-19

Listen to episode 1 of the three-part podcast series by Discovery Health

06 September 2021 - 11:00
Sponsored
Discovery Home Care offers quality home-based care services in the comfort of your home.
Discovery Home Care offers quality home-based care services in the comfort of your home.
Image: 123RF/Fizkes

Covid-19 has upset the balance of the world, and while some countries are starting to settle into a new normal, SA is unfortunately not there yet.

The third wave has been devastating, particularly for Gauteng. It’s important for people to look after themselves, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, cover their mouths, wear masks, and get vaccinated if they are eligible.

In this first episode about effective home-based recovery from Covid-19, we chat to Discovery Health’s head of the Centre for Clinical Excellence Dr Noluthando Nematswerani on how South Africans can navigate the pandemic.

Seek medical care quickly and don’t wait for someone to inform you to do so, says Nematswerani.

Listen to the podcast below:

Discovery Home Care offers quality home-based care services in the comfort of your home. Using the services of Discovery Home Care, members can receive care from a qualified nurse and continue to live in the familiar surroundings of their homes despite their illness or condition.

This article was paid for by Discovery Health.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden Home & Gardening
  2. IN PICS | Fortune favours the bold decorator: Nine colourful living rooms Home & Gardening
  3. Princess Charlene of Monaco ‘stable’ after being rushed to KZN hospital Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Adorable sighting of a baby elephant stuck on cliff getting a helping ... Travel
  5. Spring bride amazed by snow as she walks down the aisle in KZN Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla