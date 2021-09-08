An orgasm is just as important as other health issues, says sexologist ahead of sexual health conference

When you have a medical or psychological challenge that affects your general wellbeing, including unwanted pregnancy, you can be sure you will get full medical attention in most healthcare centres in SA.

But a leading sexologist said when it comes to sexual health, such attention is not always guaranteed.

Despite sexual health playing a major role in a person’s general wellbeing, Dr Elna Rudolph, clinical head of My Sexual Health and president of the 25th Congress of the World Association for Sexual Health, which starts on Thursday, said sexual medicine remained one of the most neglected disciplines, particularly in Africa and among those dependent on public healthcare.

Not only were South Africans too shy to talk about their sexual needs, but sexual health is not an area which healthcare providers hold in high regard.

“Although we have a very liberal constitution and almost all the sexual rights are available to everybody in SA, the right to sexual pleasure is not upheld in a resource-poor country like ours. That is understandable given the lack of resources. For instance, you can’t let someone die of Covid-19 while the other person is trying to learn how to have an orgasm, so it is a distributive justice kind of issue,” she told TimesLIVE ahead of the congress.