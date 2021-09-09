How unhealthy is SA? Five key findings from the 'State of Nutrition' report

South Africans are often derided for living unhealthy lifestyles. However, while our habits can always be improved, according to the 2021 "State of Nutrition in SA" report, we’ve made commendable efforts to be healthier this past year.

The report, which is the second annual iteration, was produced by Tiger Brands’ Eat Well Live Well Institute, a nutrition initiative and education platform to promote accessible health and wellness for South Africans.

To compile the report, 401 South Africans — nationally representative in terms of race, geography and sex — were interviewed.

Interviews were also conducted with 50 local registered dietitians and nutritionists to obtain their insights and recommendations.

Here are five key findings from the report:

1. Two out of five (38%) SA parents believe their children do not have a good understanding of the difference between healthy and unhealthy foods

When it comes to educating children about healthy food choices, parents play a vital role, followed by family, friends and schoolteachers.