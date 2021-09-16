How soon can you drink alcohol after getting your Covid-19 vaccine?

Perhaps you’ve heard the warning going around: you shouldn’t drink after you’ve been vaccinated. If you’ve already received your shot and decided to toast the occasion, or are planning on doing so as soon as you've been jabbed, you might be wondering if you’ve made the right call.

We asked a trio of experts how soon you can drink alcohol after getting the Covid-19 vaccine:

PROF SHABIR MADHI

Professor of vaccinology, director of the Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at Wits University and co-director of African Leadership in Vaccinology Expertise

There is no restriction necessary after being vaccinated, though it is always good to do things in moderation.

PROFESSORS HANNELIE MEYER AND ROSE BURNETT

Meyer is the head of the SA Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (Savic) at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. Burnett is a scientific adviser at Savic

It is normal practice to advise patients against taking alcohol with any medication, as alcohol can react with certain medicines and worsen side-effects such as drowsiness. Also, excessive alcohol use over prolonged periods has a negative impact on immunity.