Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot?

I was delighted when I felt fit as a fiddle after receiving my first Pfizer shot to guard against Covid-19.

Then I started hearing about people who'd gone for their second Pfizer jab. Some felt hundreds afterwards, but others felt awful and said they'd experienced worse side effects the second time round — sometimes feeling flat for up to two days.

Why might some people experience stronger side effects after their second dose? We asked a series of health experts.

Before seeing what they have to say, it's important to note that Pfizer is a mRNA vaccine. This type of vaccine contains a molecule (mRNA) that teaches your body’s cells how to make the proteins needed to trigger an immune response.