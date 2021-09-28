PODCAST | Discovery is rewarding new members for getting vaccinated

Discovery Life’s deputy CEO Gareth Friedlander, says during the first three waves, Discovery has paid out nearly R3bn in Covid-19-related death claims.

Vaccinations are a proven clinical method for increasing levels of Covid-19 immunity in populations exposed to the virus. By getting vaccinated, chances of developing severe symptoms resulting in hospitalisation or death can be lowered.

“Discovery Life is rewarding new clients for getting fully vaccinated because it is a positive behaviour that creates Shared-value. When clients get vaccinated, it generates value for society, the individual and the insurer,” says Friedlander. “It will mean that we’ll be paying out fewer death claims, and that creates a surplus in the system that can be returned to clients through rewards.”

Listen to the podcast below: