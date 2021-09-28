Health & Sex

PODCAST | Discovery is rewarding new members for getting vaccinated

Listen to episode 3 of the three-part podcast series by Discovery Health

28 September 2021 - 07:02
Sponsored
Discovery Life’s deputy CEO Gareth Friedlander.
Discovery Life’s deputy CEO Gareth Friedlander.
Image: Supplied/Discovery Health

Discovery Life’s deputy CEO  Gareth Friedlander, says during the first three waves, Discovery has paid out nearly R3bn in Covid-19-related death claims.

Vaccinations are a proven clinical method for increasing levels of Covid-19 immunity in populations exposed to the virus. By getting vaccinated, chances of developing severe symptoms resulting in hospitalisation or death can be lowered.

Discovery Life is rewarding new clients for getting fully vaccinated because it is a positive behaviour that creates Shared-value. When clients get vaccinated, it generates value for society, the individual and the insurer,” says Friedlander. “It will mean that we’ll be paying out fewer death claims, and that creates a surplus in the system that can be returned to clients through rewards.”

Listen to the podcast below:

The Vaccination Max PayBack offer encourages new Discovery Life policyholders to fully vaccinate themselves against the adverse health effects of Covid-19. By getting vaccinated, you can accumulate the maximum applicable PayBack on your life insurance for the first year of your policy, guaranteed.

This article was paid for by Discovery Health.

