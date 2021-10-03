Dopamine fasts: Could taking a break from pleasure help treat depression?

Paula Andropolous explores psychiatrist Anna Lembke's novel way of tackling addiction and anxiety

It might seem like the acme of perversity to suggest that, as a species, human beings might benefit from a cultural diet consisting of a bit less pleasure ... and a bit more pain. But according to Stanford-based psychiatrist Anna Lembke, social media and smart technology in particular have made dopamine fiends of us all, and the consequences are rather harrowing.



In her new book, Dopamine Nation, Lembke — a long-standing expert in the field of addiction studies — explores the connection between the relative ease of modern life and rising rates of depression and anxiety, as well as the fundamentally give-and-take relationship between pleasure and pain...