FNB offering vaccinated customers up to R18m to promote wellness

In support of national efforts to minimise the impact of Covid-19 through vaccination, to promote wellness and to live the brand promise of helpfulness, FNB will be offering its vaccinated customers financial incentives of up to R18m over the next three months.

The bank’s vaccinated customers can receive up to R6m a month through a monthly draw. They could win R3m just for being a vaccinated FNB customer, R2m more if a customer is vaccinated and has insurance with FNB Life, and another R1m if they are a vaccinated senior (an FNB customer) 60 years and above.

FNB Life CEO Lee Bromfield says: “Through our life insurance business we’ve witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of Covid-19 in mortality and retrenchments. While we support our customers through a range of measures, including expediting insurance claims, we also want to promote wellness through the Wellness function on the FNB app. As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe that higher levels of vaccination are important to the opening of the local economy.”

“While vaccination remains a voluntary choice, we believe vaccination, coupled with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, helps minimise the impact of this pandemic. The vaccination programme is a means to help lower the mortality rate of our customers and encourage them to consider getting vaccinated for their own health benefits and the good of the economy and society,” says Bromfield.

FNB has been part of industry initiatives to offer financial relief to people and business customers affected by Covid-19. It availed about 600 branches across SA to help its customers register for the vaccination.

FNB says vaccinated customers can enter the draw for the wellness incentive by going onto the FNB app and following the below process:

Accept the “Wellness” terms and conditions and set up your health profile to access the Vaccine Status button on the FNB/RMB Private Bank banking app.

Through the Vaccine button on the Wellness tab, accept that you have been vaccinated and the terms and conditions to be entered into the promotional competition.

Qualifying customers can submit their information from October 7 2021 and the first winner will be revealed early in November 2021.

Promotional competition terms and conditions apply.

This article was paid for by FNB.