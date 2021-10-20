Study: Pfizer vaccine '93% effective in preventing hospitalisation' in teens
Data 'reinforces importance' of jab to protect youths against severe Covid-19
The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine is 93% effective in preventing hospitalisation among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.
The study was conducted between June and September, when the extremely contagious Delta variant was predominant.
The data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that among 179 patients who were hospitalised for Covid-19, 97% were unvaccinated, providing reassurance of the vaccine's efficacy.
Of the roughly 16% of patients hospitalised with severe enough Covid-19 to require life support, none were vaccinated.
The CDC report builds on trials done by companies on this age group, which showed high immune response against the virus but which were not designed to demonstrate efficacy against hospitalisation.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is authorised for children as young as 12, and the companies are seeking authorisation for use in those as young as five years of age.
A panel of expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to weigh in on data on young children later this month.
The CDC data “reinforces the importance of vaccination to protect youths against severe Covid-19”, the study authors said.
Reuters