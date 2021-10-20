Study: Pfizer vaccine '93% effective in preventing hospitalisation' in teens

The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine is 93% effective in preventing hospitalisation among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

The study was conducted between June and September, when the extremely contagious Delta variant was predominant.

The data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that among 179 patients who were hospitalised for Covid-19, 97% were unvaccinated, providing reassurance of the vaccine's efficacy.

Of the roughly 16% of patients hospitalised with severe enough Covid-19 to require life support, none were vaccinated.