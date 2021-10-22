Health & Sex

PODCAST | Talking about mandatory vaccine policies

In conversation with Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach, and public health lawyer Safura Abdool Carrim

27 October 2021 - 11:00
Sponsored
Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Roach.
Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Roach.
Image: Supplied/Discovery Health

On September 2 2021, Discovery founder and CEO Adrian Gore announced that it intends to move to a mandatory vaccination policy, effective January 1 2022. 

“Discovery has tragically lost 22 of our employees and more than 13,950 clients from Covid-19-related illness. The country has lost more than 220,000 (The Medical Research Council reports that more than 220,000 natural excess deaths have occurred over the past 17 months in SA, most likely as a result of Covid-19).

"Being at the forefront of the healthcare needs of our clients and medical scheme members, we witness the tragedy and despair first-hand. We are compelled to make a difference, and to protect our employees and our customers.”

Says public health lawyer Safura Abdool-Carrim, who has been in consultation with other lawyers in SA since December 2020: “It’s not a silver bullet, it’s one tool in a basket of tools.”

Listen to the podcast below:

MORE:

PODCAST | Discovery is rewarding new members for getting vaccinated

SPONSORED | Listen to episode 3 of the three-part podcast series by Discovery Health
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Vaccines and vaccine hesitation

SPONSORED | Listen to episode 2 of the three-part podcast series by Discovery Health
Lifestyle
1 month ago

PODCAST | Effective home-based recovery from Covid-19

SPONSORED | Listen to episode 1 of the three-part podcast series by Discovery Health
Lifestyle
1 month ago

This article was paid for by Discovery Health.

subscribe

Most read

  1. The Wild Coast Sun gets full marks for being fun for the whole family Travel
  2. WATCH | Meet Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane Lifestyle
  3. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  4. Inside Bonang Matheba's bruising battle with agents Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 24 to 30 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed