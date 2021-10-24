Heads up: Better migraine treatment in the works
An Australian neurologists breakthrough in the treatment of one of humanity's oldest diseases has been recognised with a major science award
24 October 2021 - 00:00
Migraine headaches affect more than 1-billion people, mostly women, and even though the painful occurrence is one of the oldest diseases in the world, migraine has been poorly understood and undertreated until recently.
Australian neurologist Dr Peter Goadsby has made a breakthrough in the study and treatment of the disease, and received the Brain Prize for it this year. It is the world’s largest prize for outstanding achievement in neuroscience research...
