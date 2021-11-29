Discovery Life rewards Covid-19 vaxxers with Max PayBack offer

“The health and wellness of South Africans is high on our priority list at Discovery Life,” says the insurer's deputy CEO, Gareth Friedlander. “It is our core purpose to ‘enhance and protect’ as many lives as we can through our range of shared-value life cover offerings.

“One way we’re doing this in relation to Covid-19 is through the newly launched Vaccination Max PayBack offer.

“Covid-19 vaccination programmes are well under way; these have been scientifically shown to reduce the infection risk and the severity of ill-health by as much as 95%. Therefore, vaccines are capable of doing exactly what Discovery Life cares about doing most — protecting lives,” he says.

All new clients who take out a qualifying Life Plan with Discovery Life and commit to being vaccinated against Covid-19, thereby reducing their risk of infection, are eligible for the insurer's Vaccination Max PayBack offer.

These clients will receive their maximum possible PayBack of up to 100% of their premiums accrued to their PayBack Fund at the end of the first year of their policies.