Get the doc on the phone: Medshield uses tech to enable healthcare for all

The SA digital ecosystem is becoming ever smarter, embracing all the benefits and excitement that the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) holds.

Medical schemes have to move beyond just providing medical assurance to become innovators in this ecosystem and let their members live happy, healthy lives.

Medshield Medical Scheme is always looking for innovative ways of giving more value to its members. It aims to strike a balance between affordability, high-quality care and convenient access to healthcare using technology – and that is precisely how it developed SmartCare.

Innovative success so far

SmartCare is a dual-purpose platform that can enable physical and virtual medical consultations. It may seem mundane now, but in 2019, when people did not know about virtual consultations, it was ground-breaking.

Human beings are social creatures. We like to see a doctor face to face. SmartCare therefore had to blend both worlds, offering some face-to-face consultations but also embracing 4IR by providing a digital experience.