Get the doc on the phone: Medshield uses tech to enable healthcare for all

Why is the SmartCare solution so innovative? SA has roughly five doctors for every 100,000 people. We have to balance our resources to give patients easy access to healthcare professionals. There is an even smaller number of specialists, so we must optimise the healthcare value chain accordingly.

Medshield has continued to make the most of telemedicine in different ways.

In 2020, it offered WhatsApp Doc as a free medical advisory service. If members were not sure whether they had to test for Covid-19, they could use the WhatsApp line to consult a doctor on symptoms, self-isolation, PCR tests and so forth.

More than 43% of the WhatsApp Doc consultations were about Covid-19 advice; only 7% were not related to Covid-19.

In 2021, Medshield took things a step further by launching Virtual Family Practitioner Consultations: members simply fill in an online form and can then see a GP from wherever they are via their smartphone, tablet or computer. The consultation does not require any travelling time or loss of work hours, and members can still access quality care and treatment.

More citizens still need access

SA has a world-class private healthcare system on a par with some developed countries. We have quick access to doctors and specialists, some of the best health policies and the latest technology.

However, the country has been slow to fully embrace 4IR in healthcare, which has already become an integral part of several global healthcare systems. Only 9-million South Africans have access to private healthcare at present. We need to expand that to more people.