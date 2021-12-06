Is it safe for HIV-positive people to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

The double jeopardy of HIV/Aids and Covid-19 is putting many lives at risk in SA and across the globe.

Globally, World Aids Days is marked every year on December 1. This year, the Joint UN Programme on HIV and Aids, UNAids, used the event to draw attention to the inequalities behind HIV/Aids and other pandemics about the world.

The body warns that if “bold action” isn’t taken against these inequalities, the world risks missing the target to end the Aids epidemic by 2030 — and faces a lengthy Covid-19 pandemic.

WHY IT’S VITAL TO KNOW YOUR HIV STATUS

In SA, there are estimated to be 8.2-million people living with HIV.

The risk of them dying from Covid-19 should they become infected is double that of the general population, according to a UNAids report called Confronting inequalities: lessons for pandemic responses from 40 years of Aids.

Without antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), HIV-positive people are more likely to have compromised immune systems. And, if an HIV-positive person is elderly or suffers from underlying medical conditions, they become even more vulnerable to becoming severely ill if they get Covid-19.