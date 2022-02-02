Should I contract Omicron to be over and done with Covid-19?

Many reports about Omicron have described the variant as “mild” compared with previous variants.

For this reason — and perhaps because Covid-19 fatigue has set in — some people have started thinking about purposely contracting Covid-19 as a way to get the coronavirus over and done with.

We asked a trio of experts if there is concern about people contracting Covid-19 on purpose with the idea Omicron won’t affect them very severely and in the hopes of attaining a degree of future immunity.

Here’s what they had to say:

PROF FELICITY BURT

Head of the research group in medical virology in the department of medical microbiology and virology at the University of the Free State

It would not be recommended to purposely get infected with any variant of Covid-19, including Omicron. There are multiple reasons why this would be inadvisable.

The severity of disease varies between different people, and severe disease and fatalities have been recorded in people with no obvious or pre-existing comorbidities, therefore exposing oneself to potential severe disease.