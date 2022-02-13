Sex advice

Dear Dr Yes ... I sent a married lady sexy lingerie and it backfired

In the first of a new monthly column, sex expert Dr Yes has some harsh words for a clueless Casanova

Q: I’m really keen on this lady who is married. I’ve been struggling to find a way to advance my affections (and desires) for her, so I thought Christmas would be the perfect opportunity to surprise her with a (secret) present. Her husband thinks we’re just friends. I went shopping for some sexy lingerie and had that wrapped and delivered. That should get her going!



It doesn’t seem to have worked? Help?..