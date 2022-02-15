WATCH | Doccie takes you inside SA’s race to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine

“We were in a global vaccine race. We had to really punch above our weight to access vaccines for SA,” says Whelan. “We are proud of how the medical scheme industry worked together with the state to ensure there was sufficient funding available so that everyone could access vaccines free of charge.”

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of the Discovery Health Centre for Clinical Excellence, says: “At all times, we’ve faced an uncertain future — from trying to estimate the potential impact of the pandemic on people and economies to the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines that would eventually become available, to the possibility of viral variants which could challenge their effectiveness.”

SA went from the high of the first AstraZeneca vaccine doses arriving in the country in February 2021, to the low of a clinical study released shortly after showing relative infectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Beta variant, the dominant variant in the country at the time.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine then became our saving grace,” says Nematswerani. “However, concerns about the risk of blood clots and over this vaccine’s manufacturing process in the US, then further held up the rollout. Fortunately these hurdles were overcome, but these incidents fuelled the growing misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccines available, which still requires effort to overturn.”

Scaling up

“What really came to the fore as we worked together [to vaccinate the nation] was the depth of capabilities and the sophistication of the systems in our country, across operational, financial and IT capability,” says Whelan.

“We have one of the most sophisticated electronic vaccination systems globally. Our electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) was built from the ground up in record time, led by the national department of health, with the support of various private sector partners, including Discovery. This is another example of how private-public collaboration enables far more effective outcomes.”

Initially, the national vaccination programme had capacity for 160,000 vaccinations a day, well short of Ramaphosa’s target at the time of 300,000 vaccinations a per day. The private sector’s support was vital to making up the difference.

“We quickly had a plan on the table to allow the nation to vaccinate 350,000 people a day,” adds Ntsaluba. “This capability then grew across the board as we moved forward.”

In early 2021 and over the course of only three months, Discovery, in collaboration with the various provincial departments of health and other partners, established nine mass vaccination sites spread across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

These sites added significant additional capacity in the early stages of the vaccine programme when the demand for vaccination was high and the need to accelerate access to vaccination was critical in the face of the devastating third wave in SA.