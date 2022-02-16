Health & Sex

Experts to study effects of Covid-19 variants, shots on pregnant women, newborns

Effects underestimated and insufficiently studied, say Oxford scientists

16 February 2022 - 12:00 By Pushkala Aripaka
Oxford University scientists found pregnant women with Covid-19 and their newborn children faced higher risks of complications than was previously known. File image.
Image: Hannah Beier/Reuters

Oxford University scientists said on Tuesday they would evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, and Covid-19 vaccination effects on complications during pregnancy and after birth.

The study comes less than a year after the university found pregnant women with Covid-19 and their newborn children faced higher risks of complications, such as premature birth and organ failure risk, than was previously known.

The researchers said the study aimed to fill gaps, including the effects of new variants of the virus such as Omicron, in a high-risk group that has seen “alarmingly” low rates of vaccination.

“The effects of Covid-19 in pregnancy have been underestimated and insufficiently studied,” said Oxford University professor José Villar, who is co-lead of the study.

“Pregnant women were not included in vaccine trials, which has allowed unscientific and scary ‘information’ to be widely disseminated.”

Many global health authorities have said vaccinations during pregnancy are safe, with a US study last month finding they were not associated with preterm delivery or underweight newborns.

In November, data from the UK Health Security Agency showed Covid-19 vaccination was safe for pregnant women and not associated with higher rates of complications.

The new British study will enrol about 1,500 women who have tested positive for the virus at any stage of pregnancy and compare them with 3,000 non-infected women over four months.

Oxford scientists said they expect the trial results in May. 

Reuters

