Experts to study effects of Covid-19 variants, shots on pregnant women, newborns

Oxford University scientists said on Tuesday they would evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, and Covid-19 vaccination effects on complications during pregnancy and after birth.

The study comes less than a year after the university found pregnant women with Covid-19 and their newborn children faced higher risks of complications, such as premature birth and organ failure risk, than was previously known.

The researchers said the study aimed to fill gaps, including the effects of new variants of the virus such as Omicron, in a high-risk group that has seen “alarmingly” low rates of vaccination.

“The effects of Covid-19 in pregnancy have been underestimated and insufficiently studied,” said Oxford University professor José Villar, who is co-lead of the study.