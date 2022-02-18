'Spud' actor Troye Sivan fights HIV stigma in his first big-movie role

SA-born Australian pop singer and actor Troye Sivan, whose YouTube videos and music have inspired a generation of young LGBTQI+ people, wants his first major film role to combat ignorance about HIV/Aids.

In Three Months Sivan plays 17-year-old Caleb who is exposed to HIV after a one-night stand on the eve of his high school graduation.

The film details the shame and anxiety Caleb experiences while waiting three months for his diagnosis. Medical guidelines require 12 weeks from exposure to be 100% certain.

Set in 2011, when a positive diagnosis was no longer a death sentence but fear and ignorance remained rife, the film explores the lingering stigma faced by people living with HIV.

“I think there’s a lot of, not necessarily misinformation, but kind of ignorance [about HIV],” Sivan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a video call from Los Angeles.

“I would love it if this movie plays a part in getting rid of the stigma about HIV/Aids and educates people that with access to healthcare, this is no longer a death sentence.”

The 26-year-old star rose to prominence after joining YouTube in 2007, coming out as gay in 2013 and becoming known for his music, personable nature and collaborations with other YouTubers. He has more than 7.5-million subscribers.

Sivan released his debut album Blue Neighbourhood in 2015. His second, Bloom, in 2018 peaked at No 4 on the US album charts. He is one of the most streamed artists of all time on Spotify (Top 200) with more than 5-billion streams.

Sivan has had smaller roles in the SA teen drama Spud and Hollywood blockbuster X-Men.

Three Months, which is due to be released on February 23 on the Paramount+ streaming platform, marks his first major lead role.