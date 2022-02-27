Health & Sex

Author Michael Pollan on why we all need a psychedelic holiday

In lockdown, a mescaline trip was his 'door in the wall', a way to go somewhere, Pollan says. Now he wants to guide us all to the benefits of natural hallucinogens

27 February 2022 - 00:03 By Josh Glancy

If you’re struggling with the idea of another holiday-free year, Michael Pollan has an idea. Have you considered dropping mescaline?

Possibly not. But Pollan is here to change your mind. As part of the research for his new book, This Is Your Mind on Plants, Pollan had planned to spend part of last summer on the banks of the Rio Grande in Texas at a psychedelic ritual. When that idea ended up on the vast rubbish heap of Covid cancellations, he decided to try mescaline — a naturally occurring psychedelic that grows in the peyote cactus — at home instead. The result was a rather different kind of holiday. “We were in such a constricted world at the time, our routines had become so narrow,” the 67-year-old author recalls. “So psychedelics became a door in the wall, a way to go somewhere without having to go to the airport. It was my pandemic vacation.”..

