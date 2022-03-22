×

Health & Sex

Why surviving on six or less hours of sleep may be key to fighting dementia

22 March 2022 - 13:33 By Staff reporter
A new study may have revealed that sleep deprivation is a key to prevent dementia. File photo.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

Could “elite” sleepers such as former US president Donald Trump, former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher and US inventor and businessman Thomas Edison hold the key to treating dementia?

New research seems to suggest so.

According to reports, short or “elite” sleepers are a small percentage of the human population capable of surviving on six or less hours of sleep every day without suffering cognitive decline.

According to The Guardian, quoting a University of California study, only 3% of humans fall in this group and may be less likely to develop dementia. It also suggested they may hold the key to treating dementia.

The article cited Thatcher, Edison and Trump as examples of short sleepers, an elite group able to function normally on less sleep due to a “fluke in genetics”.

