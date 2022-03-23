Study suggests having a ‘mindful’ face may make you more attractive

Is appearing more mindful the new sexy?

A new study seems to suggest this, revealing people with “mindful faces” are more likely to be viewed as attractive, rational and competent.

In contrast, those with “non-mindful faces” are considered stressed, immoral and neurotic.

Researchers from Cardiff University, cited by Daily Mail, tested whether people have different mental images of mindful and non-mindful people.

They also tested whether these people “would associate their faces with different attributes, values, and behaviours”.

“The results suggest that how people interpret mindfulness has important consequences and can be used to guide how mindfulness is implemented in response to global challenges,” the researchers said.

The study was published in Royal Society Open Science.

