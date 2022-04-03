Microplastics have started leeching into our bloodstreams

Plastic particles were found in the blood of nearly 80% of the participants in a new study

For years we’d been warned about the disastrous level of plastic pollution. Then came the first reports of microplastics being detected in the Mariana Trench — the deepest part of the ocean — in 2018. In 2020 microplastics were discovered near the peak of Mount Everest and in 2020 we learnt that baby poop also contains the stuff. ..